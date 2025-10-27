27.10.2025 08:55:53

Assa Abloy Buys Metal Products

(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy (ASS.L), a Swedish maker of products and services related to locks, doors, gates, and others, said on Monday that it has acquired Metal Products Inc., a maker of custom-made hollow metal doors and frames. The acquisition is expected to add to the acquirer's earnings per share.

Nico Delvaux, CEO of Assa Abloy, said: "This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business."

For 2024, Metal Products had posted sales of about $22 million. Founded in 1980, Metal Products has its main office and factory in Corbin, Kentucky, in the U.S.

