|
15.07.2022 06:54:36
Assa Abloy Extends Acquisition Timing Of Spectrum Brands' HHI Unit
(RTTNews) - Assa Abloy Ltd. (ASAZF.PK), a provider of door security solutions, Friday said it has agreed to extend the agreement to acquire the Hardware and Home Improvement or HHI division of Spectrum Brands (SPB) to June 30, 2023.
It was in September last year that Assa Abloy announced its agreement to acquire the HHI division for a purchase price of $4.30 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
On December 2, 2021, the company had communicated that the acquisition of HHI is expected to close during 2022. The US regulator continues to review the proposed acquisition, and Assa Abloy said it is working to resolve its potential concerns.
The company now said it can therefore not be ruled out that the closing of the transaction extends into 2023.
The companies said they are confident to obtain all required governmental clearances to complete the transaction.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.05.22
|Ausblick: Spectrum Brands legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.22
|Ausblick: Spectrum Brands präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Spectrum Brands mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.11.21
|Ausblick: Spectrum Brands gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
28.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Spectrum Brands zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.21
|Ausblick: Spectrum Brands legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Spectrum Brands vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.05.21
|Ausblick: Spectrum Brands stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)