ASSA ABLOY Introduces the RITE Slide Integrated Sliding Door Solution

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASSA ABLOY publicly launched the RITE Slide, an integrated opening assembly where all individual door components are included to create a complete door system. RITE Slide is engineered for a wide array of applications and industries, specifically where sound control and space are critical to the design, such as medical exam rooms, patient rooms, offices and hotel meeting spaces.

"Drawing on years of experience and expertise in building acoustically rated door systems, RITE Slide is an innovative opening solution that enhances privacy, saves space, and is aesthetically designed to meet the needs of a variety of customers and end-users," said Stacey Callahan, ASSA ABLOY Door Group's Vice President of Marketing and Innovation.

Optimal Privacy

RITE Slide ensures privacy and quiet operation with sound seals, automatic door bottom, and soft-close operation to minimize slamming, and wear and tear on the door and hardware. Offering both acoustically rated and non-acoustic options, the sliding door has a perimeter seal that blocks out light and sound, and operational door hardware for passage or privacy with locking applications. The acoustically rated series has been third-party tested to an STC 34 utilizing a flush wood door as a complete assembly according to ASTM E90.

Innovative Design

A barn-style sliding door, RITE Slide's unique, integrated assembly design includes all of the necessary door components including the frame, door, operating hardware, track hardware and accessories. RITE Slide's design also saves space by occupying a fractional footprint compared to traditional swing doors. The aluminum frame and track has a narrow 1-1/2" face frame profile for a sleek aesthetic design.

Adding to the modern design, RITE Slide comes in 11 veneer species, 5 door stain colors and 6 cut-out options as standard, with further custom capabilities available. The door also incorporates built-in three axis adjustability for ease of installation and operation.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,500 employees and sales of SEK 84 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. www.assaabloy.com



About ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions leads the development within door openings and products for access solutions in homes, businesses and institutions. Our offering includes doors, door and window hardware, mechanical and smart locks, access control and service. www.assaabloydss.com

