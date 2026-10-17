Assa Abloy AB Aktie

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WKN DE: A14TVM / ISIN: SE0007100581

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17.10.2026 13:54:29

ASSA ABLOY To Divest HID's PKI Business Unit To Vista Equity Partners

(RTTNews) - ASSA ABLOY AB (ASAZF, ASSA-B.ST), a Swedish door-opening and access products provider, announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell HID's Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) business unit to Vista Equity Partners, marking another step in the group's portfolio optimization strategy.

The PKI business provides a range of digital trust and security solutions, including identity verification, authentication, encryption, and certificate management services. Its portfolio includes the PKI software-as-a-service platforms IdenTrust and HydrantID, credential management solutions, and ZeroSSL, a provider of SSL certificate services.

The divested business generated sales of approximately $58 million in 2025, equivalent to around SEK 570 million, and delivered a strong operating margin.

ASSA ABLOY said the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions. The company expects the divestiture to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

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