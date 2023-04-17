|
17.04.2023 15:27:00
Assentia, Inc. Expands Global Footprint with Opening of Asia-Pacific Office
RALEIGH, N.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assentia, Inc., a worldwide provider of clinical research services headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, announced today that it has expanded its global presence by opening an office in Mumbai, India.
The formation of this subsidiary and office enables Assentia to establish a hub in the expanding Asia-Pacific clinical trial market, providing support to their staff members in over 12 Asia-Pacific countries. The Mumbai office adds to Assentia's rapid international growth as the leader in global Clinical Trial Agreement negotiation and Site Payment services.
"As the clinical trials industry puts further emphasis on Asia-Pacific inclusion in global studies, it is essential that Assentia expands with the market in order to provide the highest level of in-country expertise to our clients. Our Mumbai office is the next element of our global expansion plan," said Alexa Spain, Vice President of Operations for Assentia.
About Assentia
Assentia, Inc. is a tech-enabled Raleigh based company specializing in global clinical trial contract negotiation and investigator payments. The company acts as a functional service provider for pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies and CROs during the process of drug development. Assentia provides their clients with these services in over 60 countries. For more information, please visit assentiaglobal.com or contact info@assentiaglobal.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assentia-inc-expands-global-footprint-with-opening-of-asia-pacific-office-301798909.html
SOURCE Assentia, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerImpulsarmer Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen schließen etwas höher -- ATX und DAX beenden ruhigen Handelstag wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen freundlich
Für den heimischen sowie den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag in den frühen Stunden bergauf - bis zum Handelsende sind die Gewinne aber weggebröckelt. Die Wall Street erlebte einen ruhigen Wochenauftakt. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten letztendlich im grünen Bereich.