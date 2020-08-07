Assessment of the Global Biomarkers Industry, Forecast to 2026 and the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomarkers Market, By Product, Type, Disease Indication, Application, By Region; Trend Analysis, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The high occurrence of cancer is inspiring research initiatives, motivating the development of the market. Extensive research and technological advancements used for the development of biomarker - based clinical diagnostics are predictable to be the key funders for exchange.



An increase in the global affliction of long - lasting diseases, particularly cardiovascular, cancer, diabetes disorders due to an inactive lifestyle, unhealthy diet, and lack of exercise, has been a significant factor motivating the market growth. Increasing R&D fueling for pharma and biotech companies, a growing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in emerging countries, the high occurrence of cancer, and new edges for research.



On the other hand, high capital savings and low cost - benefit ratio poorly suited regulatory and repayment systems, and technical issues related to sample group and storage are the significant reasons confining the growth of this market.



The request for diagnostic markets is growing. Where unoriginal diagnostic tools were focused on making accurate and reliable results, today's market request extends to new analysis with actual and steady results. There are essential challenges in presenting accurate results in the early stage of diseases, especially in the case of cancer.



Investigative biomarkers are negligible or non - invasive tools. Biomarkers, combined with crucial imaging and data management technologies, are meeting the market prospects; however, they have setbacks too. Biomarkers are used in imaging technology to deliver precise imaging of oncology tumors and other problems and remove the chance of energy revelation during imaging through CT scan and MRI scan.



Growth Drivers



Increasing usage of biomarkers in cancer treatment is driving market growth



Biomarkers are used in application areas such as companion diagnostics, personalized medicines, and other diagnostic areas, including drug discovery and growth and disease risk assessment. These growing diagnostic uses of biomarkers are predictable to drive market growth in the coming years.



Companion diagnostics and biomarkers have become progressively pertinent in the practice of medicine, foremost to improved diagnosis, dealing, and monitoring across several disease areas. It can be used to recognize patients likely to reply well to certain drugs or cure options. These diagnostics are often used in combination with a specific drug.



Technological advancements



Technological advancements have permitted the grouping of biomarkers with novel drugs for precise diagnosis and following cure options. For instance, biomarkers can be functional for the cure of several neurological diseases by stalking brain health and activity by examining biomolecules. Nascent developments, such as biomarker signatures, have augmented the treatment rate of nervous disorders resulting in early diagnosis, non - invasive testing, and rapid drug development.



Key Topics Covered



1. Research Framework



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Biomarker Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2. DROC Analysis

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Technological Landscape/Recent Development

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Biomarker Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2016-2026

5.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product

5.2.1.1. Consumables

5.2.1.2. Service

5.2.2. By Type

5.2.2.1. Safety

5.2.2.2. Efficacy

5.2.2.3. Validation

5.2.3. By Disease Indication

5.2.3.1. Cancer

5.2.3.2. Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.4.1. Diagnostics Development

5.2.4.2. Drug Discovery and Development

5.2.4.3. Disease-Risk

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5.4. Latin America

5.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa



6. North America Biomarker Market



7. Europe Biomarker Market



8. Asia-Pacific Biomarker Market



9. Latin America Biomarker Market



10. Middle East & Africa Biomarker Market



11. Company Profile

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Strategic Outlook)

11.1. Qiagen N.V.

11.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.4. PerkinElmer Inc.

11.5. Merck KGaA

11.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.7. Abbott Laboratories

11.8. EKF Diagnostics

11.9. Enzo Biochem Inc.

11.10. Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC

11.11. Signosis

11.12. Other Prominent Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yxxim

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assessment-of-the-global-biomarkers-industry-forecast-to-2026-and-the-impact-of-covid-19-301108433.html

SOURCE Research and Markets