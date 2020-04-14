Assessment of the Global Power Cables Industry, 2020-2025 - Countries Around the World are Expanding Their Existing Renewable Power Generation Plants

DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power cables market is currently experiencing healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.



Countries around the world are expanding their existing renewable power generation plants to cope with the rapidly increasing power demand which, in turn, has created a significant need for power cables. Further, with technological advancements in material sciences, improved synthetic insulating compounds have been developed from thermoplastic, thermosetting and fluorocarbon materials. These materials are widely used for developing power cables.



Moreover, an intelligent cable technology has been developed that can analyze and record different parameters throughout the cable system. This technology is expected to make energy and data streams more secure and efficient. Manufacturers are also developing certification programs to eliminate the potential risks of overheating and fire. For instance, UL LLC has developed an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Power Cable Certification program specifically for cable assemblies to provide power and data transmission or charging to various devices connected in a circuit.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, KEI Industries, L S Cable and Systems, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT Holding, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global power cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global power cables market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Power Cables Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Installation

6.1 Overhead

6.2 Underground

6.3 Submarine Cables



7 Market Breakup by Voltage

7.1 High

7.2 Medium

7.3 Low



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Power

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Chemical

8.4 Manufacturing

8.5 Metals & Mining

8.6 Infrastructure

8.7 Transportation

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by Material

9.1 Copper

9.2 Aluminum



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Inbound Logistics

12.3 Operations

12.4 Outbound Logistics

12.5 Marketing and Sales

12.6 Service



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Prysmian Group

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Belden Inc.

15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation

15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.

15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.

15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.7 Hengtong Group

15.3.8 KEI Industries

15.3.9 L S Cable and Systems

15.3.10 Leoni AG

15.3.11 Nexans

15.3.12 NKT Holding

15.3.13 Southwire Company

15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

15.3.15 TPC Wire and Cable Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bukczb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/assessment-of-the-global-power-cables-industry-2020-2025---countries-around-the-world-are-expanding-their-existing-renewable-power-generation-plants-301040044.html

SOURCE Research and Markets