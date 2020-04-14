|
14.04.2020 13:15:00
Assessment of the Global Power Cables Industry, 2020-2025 - Countries Around the World are Expanding Their Existing Renewable Power Generation Plants
DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power cables market is currently experiencing healthy growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025.
Countries around the world are expanding their existing renewable power generation plants to cope with the rapidly increasing power demand which, in turn, has created a significant need for power cables. Further, with technological advancements in material sciences, improved synthetic insulating compounds have been developed from thermoplastic, thermosetting and fluorocarbon materials. These materials are widely used for developing power cables.
Moreover, an intelligent cable technology has been developed that can analyze and record different parameters throughout the cable system. This technology is expected to make energy and data streams more secure and efficient. Manufacturers are also developing certification programs to eliminate the potential risks of overheating and fire. For instance, UL LLC has developed an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Power Cable Certification program specifically for cable assemblies to provide power and data transmission or charging to various devices connected in a circuit.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, KEI Industries, L S Cable and Systems, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT Holding, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global power cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global power cables market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Power Cables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Installation
6.1 Overhead
6.2 Underground
6.3 Submarine Cables
7 Market Breakup by Voltage
7.1 High
7.2 Medium
7.3 Low
8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
8.1 Power
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.3 Chemical
8.4 Manufacturing
8.5 Metals & Mining
8.6 Infrastructure
8.7 Transportation
8.8 Others
9 Market Breakup by Material
9.1 Copper
9.2 Aluminum
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Inbound Logistics
12.3 Operations
12.4 Outbound Logistics
12.5 Marketing and Sales
12.6 Service
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Indicators
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Prysmian Group
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Belden Inc.
15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation
15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.
15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.
15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
15.3.7 Hengtong Group
15.3.8 KEI Industries
15.3.9 L S Cable and Systems
15.3.10 Leoni AG
15.3.11 Nexans
15.3.12 NKT Holding
15.3.13 Southwire Company
15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries
15.3.15 TPC Wire and Cable Corp.
