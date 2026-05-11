SEC Aktie
WKN DE: A2AN8G / ISIN: IT0005200453
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11.05.2026 17:37:06
Asset Manager Sells 1.2 Million Bond ETF Shares, According to Latest SEC Filing
On May 11, 2026, Bailard, Inc. filed with the SEC to report the sale of 1,218,026 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG), an estimated $27.89 million transaction based on the quarterly average price.According to a SEC filing dated May 11, 2026, Bailard, Inc. sold 1,218,026 shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $27.89 million, based on the average share price over the period. The quarter-end position value declined by $27.80 million, reflecting both trading activity and market price movements.The fund’s direction was to reduce IBTG, leaving a post-trade stake equal to 0.85% of 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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