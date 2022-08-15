Assisted 4 Living, Inc. rebrands as Arboreta Healthcare, Inc.

Name change comes as skilled nursing and long-term care provider continues an impressive turnaround

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted 4 Living, Inc. (OTC PINK: ASSF) announced today that it has rebranded as Arboreta Healthcare, Inc., marking the next phase in the evolution of the company, which has accomplished a striking turnaround over the past year.

Arboreta Healthcare, Inc. is now the parent for Arboreta Health & Rehabilitation skilled nursing and long-term care centers, and Arboreta Assisted Living Communities. Formerly known as Trillium Healthcare, the company provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living programs at 31 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

The company's other division is Banyan Pediatric Care Centers, which runs Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) facilities that provide nurse-staffed day care at three Florida locations for young people who have medical conditions that require ongoing specialized care.

Since the company provides much more than assisted living services, it worked with partners B2 Communications and Roger West Creative & Code to pick a new name and brand and to launch a new website, ArboretaHealthcare.com. Arboreta is the plural of arboretum, a place where trees, shrubs and plants are collectively grown to be preserved and protected. Since trees provide shade and shelter, the name is designed to reflect the quality care the company provides to its patients and the company's commitment to its employees.

"This is an exciting time for our company, as we continue to weather the challenges of the pandemic and are positioning ourselves as a leader in the post-acute area of healthcare," said Louis Collier, CEO of Arboreta Healthcare. "We've made significant operational improvements by assembling an experienced senior team and redefining our approach to regional leadership, with accountability, transparency and a focus on developing facility leaders."

The company's improved performance can be measured in many ways:

The company's revenues are on track to grow from $78 million last year to an estimated $118 million in 2022.

last year to an estimated in 2022. The average daily attendance for Banyan Pediatric Care Centers has grown from 47 to 85 over the past six months, and continues to grow weekly, with a goal of reaching 120.

The census for Arboreta Healthcare facilities has improved from 937 to 1,215, while the skilled census has grown from 62 to 165. (As a comparison, a recent industry article stated that only 25% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities have reached their pre-pandemic census levels.)

The company has reduced expenses through a more efficient approach and new contracts with preferred pricing, with an expected annual savings of close to $10 million .

The acquisitions of Banyan Pediatric Care in March 2021 and Trillium Healthcare Consulting in June 2021 created the core business of Assisted 4 Living, Inc. Since then, the company has built a high-quality executive team led by CEO Collier; Dale Poe, Chief Operating Officer; Diane Harden, Chief Financial Officer; and Sandra Bowers, Chief Nursing Officer, each with more than 30 years of experience.

In addition, the company named Michelle Flynn, a highly experienced healthcare executive, as the President of Banyan Pediatric Care Centers, which has opened new centers in Sarasota, Florida and New Port Richey, Florida.

Among the company's operational improvements:

Created a financial services and operational platform with an internal team of well-qualified accountants and support staff.

Introduced a comprehensive "recruitment and retention" plan.

Implemented a comprehensive business development plan led by Laurie Surprise , VP of Business Development.

, VP of Business Development. Completed the integration of pharmacy services within all facilities.

Successfully acquired Grace Care Centers , consisting of three facilities in Texas .

, consisting of three facilities in . Began implementation of a medical management platform in more than half of its facilities to improve quality of care and expand clinical capabilities.

Began developing a comprehensive behavioral health program.

Created a central admissions office to provide consistency in response times and the complicated admission process.

"We will continue to refine our processes as we are now positioned to look for opportunities to grow," Collier said. "But our top priority will always be providing a caring, supportive atmosphere for our patients, their families and our employees, which is why the new name of Arboreta works so well."

About Arboreta Healthcare, Inc.

Arboreta Healthcare, Inc. is a fast-growing, diversified healthcare company caring for people of all ages through three distinct operating divisions: Arboreta Healthcare, which provides exceptional skilled nursing, rehabilitation, assisted living and independent living programs across 29 facilities in Iowa, Nebraska, Texas, Florida, and Georgia; Banyan Pediatric Centers, a Prescribed Pediatric Extended Care (PPEC) program that provides nurse-staffed day care for young people (birth to 21 years) who have medical conditions that require ongoing specialized care; and Real Living Property Holdings, the real estate holding company into which all real estate is housed. For more information, visit ArboretaHealthcare.com.

