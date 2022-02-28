Associated British Foods Sees Higher H1 Adj. Operating Profit, Sales; Backs FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) Monday said it expects first-half sales and adjusted operating profit to be strongly ahead of last year. Sales and adjusted operating profit are also expected to be ahead of the pre-COVID levels achieved in the first half, 2020.

In its trading update prior to entering the close period for its first half, the company said Primark sales are expected to be well over 60 percent ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of some 11 percent. Like-for-like sales improved compared to the final quarter of 2021 financial year.

The company expects further growth in profit at AB Sugar at the half year.

Grocery revenue in the first half is expected to be 2 percent ahead of last year. AB Sugar traded strongly in the first half with revenue expected to be over 20 percent ahead of last year driven by both higher domestic volumes and higher sugar and bioethanol prices.

Further, revenue in the first half at AB Agri is expected to be well ahead of last year with higher selling prices reflecting commodity and energy cost increases. Ingredients revenue is expected to be 10 percent ahead of last year.

Looking ahead for the second half, the company expects growth in adjusted operating profit.

Outlook for the full year is unchanged with significant progress expected in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share.

The company plans to announce its interim results on April 26.