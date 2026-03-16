Assurant Aktie
WKN: A0BLRP / ISIN: US04621X1081
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16.03.2026 10:28:00
Assurant, Hollandsnieuwe Join To Offer Mobile Device Protection
(RTTNews) - Assurant (AIZ) announced a new partnership with hollandsnieuwe, one of the Netherlands' online mobile operators, to bring mobile device protection to hollandsnieuwe customers. With the partnership, hollandsnieuwe customers can protect their devices through two new insurance options: Standard Protection: covering accidental damage; and Premium Protection: covering accidental damage plus theft & loss. Customers can also opt for a 1-working-day fulfilment service.
Felipe Sanchez, President, Assurant Europe, said: "This partnership deepens our presence in the Dutch market and reflects our focus on enabling mobile operators to offer high-quality protection experiences to their customers."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Assurant shares are up 1.13 percent to $221.00.
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