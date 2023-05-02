|
02.05.2023 22:22:12
Assurant Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $113.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $149.0 million, or $2.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $147.9 million or $2.75 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $2.64 billion from $2.48 billion last year.
Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $113.6 Mln. vs. $149.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.12 vs. $2.65 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.32 -Revenue (Q1): $2.64 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Assurant IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.05.23
|Ausblick: Assurant vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Assurant präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Assurant IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Assurant IncShs
|120,82
|-1,81%