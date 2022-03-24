|
24.03.2022 12:35:12
Assurant Sees Sustained 8-10% Growth In Adj. EBITDA, Excl. Reportable Catastrophes, Over 3 Years
(RTTNews) - Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) said it expects 10 percent average annual growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes over the period 2023-2024. Adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per share is estimated to record 12 percent or higher average annual growth, over the period 2023-2024.
For fiscal 2022, Assurant expects growth in adjusted EBITDA, excluding reportable catastrophes, in a range of 8 percent to 10 percent. Adjusted earnings, excluding reportable catastrophes, per share, is projected to grow 16 percent to 20 percent, for the fiscal year.
Keith Demmings, President and CEO, Assurant, said: "Our global business is well-positioned to achieve our vision to become the leading business services company supporting the advancement of the connected world."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Assurant IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.02.22
|Ausblick: Assurant gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Assurant IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Assurant IncShs
|184,08
|0,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: ATX volatil -- DAX etwas höher -- US-Märkte gespalten -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankt am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. In den USA halten sich Anleger zunächst zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.