Assystem: Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2023

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, January 9th, 2024

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

- 971 shares

- € 1,150,112.78

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,733

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,869

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 79,149 shares for € 3,404,816.97

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,480 shares for € 3,486,189.62

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 2,302 shares

- € 1,055,363.37

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,354

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,762

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 70,812 shares for € 3,094,609.21

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 78,288 shares for € 3,436,300.65

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group’s 12 countries of operation, the skills of 7,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACT

Malène Korvin

CFO

Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Buy side Sell side Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Total 2 733 79 149 3 404 816,97 2 869 80 480 3 486 189,62 03/07/2023 - - - 33 683 32 865,96 04/07/2023 - - - 39 1 217 59 608,66 05/07/2023 40 1 100 52 437,00 - - - 06/07/2023 30 1 150 53 475,00 7 221 10 311,86 07/07/2023 1 20 918,00 2 50 2 325,00 10/07/2023 1 30 1 380,00 - - - 11/07/2023 16 450 20 718,00 4 51 2 371,50 12/07/2023 11 450 20 583,00 9 200 9 186,00 13/07/2023 - - - 24 649 30 113,60 14/07/2023 3 100 4 645,00 8 150 6 979,50 17/07/2023 26 878 40 396,78 - - - 18/07/2023 6 79 3 618,99 43 923 42 661,06 19/07/2023 23 706 32 525,42 42 605 27 987,30 20/07/2023 24 594 27 335,88 27 645 29 747,40 21/07/2023 10 201 9 239,97 13 184 8 508,16 24/07/2023 24 625 28 625,00 1 50 2 295,00 25/07/2023 23 718 32 654,64 11 251 11 450,62 26/07/2023 31 713 32 691,05 34 939 43 165,83 27/07/2023 11 200 9 210,00 22 611 28 185,43 28/07/2023 8 350 16 079,00 8 233 10 720,33 31/07/2023 28 794 36 246,10 11 266 12 172,16 01/08/2023 21 512 23 162,88 21 435 19 909,95 02/08/2023 22 579 26 396,61 13 301 13 746,67 03/08/2023 40 703 31 733,42 1 1 45,60 04/08/2023 28 544 24 349,44 10 119 5 333,58 07/08/2023 9 502 22 479,56 30 536 24 034,24 08/08/2023 12 367 16 511,33 32 959 43 308,44 09/08/2023 14 340 15 330,60 8 62 2 803,64 10/08/2023 16 600 26 874,00 27 718 32 281,28 11/08/2023 43 1 220 54 485,20 1 100 4 470,00 14/08/2023 27 466 20 723,02 33 1 060 47 254,80 15/08/2023 16 393 17 512,08 23 455 20 306,65 16/08/2023 30 641 28 441,17 24 594 26 415,18 17/08/2023 4 158 7 163,72 53 1 615 73 724,75 18/08/2023 50 1 012 46 147,20 16 577 26 380,44 21/08/2023 44 1 080 48 924,00 6 239 10 864,94 22/08/2023 30 668 30 300,48 24 785 35 654,70 23/08/2023 39 870 39 550,20 23 700 31 948,00 24/08/2023 39 912 40 921,44 5 74 3 342,58 25/08/2023 23 700 31 283,00 34 821 36 789,01 28/08/2023 22 665 29 639,05 29 956 42 761,88 29/08/2023 26 1 185 52 945,80 32 1 273 57 068,59 30/08/2023 18 801 35 452,26 23 700 31 073,00 31/08/2023 2 34 1 502,80 34 1 798 80 478,48 01/09/2023 29 1 238 55 128,14 12 325 14 556,75 04/09/2023 24 731 32 573,36 10 272 12 169,28 05/09/2023 19 886 39 205,50 22 704 31 229,44 06/09/2023 27 800 34 912,00 - - - 07/09/2023 30 958 41 596,36 44 1 341 58 655,34 08/09/2023 9 372 16 081,56 33 1 634 71 667,24 11/09/2023 24 450 19 912,50 15 407 18 078,94 12/09/2023 19 523 22 917,86 24 650 28 541,50 13/09/2023 44 1 047 45 471,21 7 191 8 337,15 14/09/2023 40 1 524 64 068,96 37 1 411 60 630,67 15/09/2023 51 1 751 74 855,25 2 21 913,50 18/09/2023 51 2 126 87 633,72 3 150 6 210,00 19/09/2023 22 850 35 224,00 34 1 056 43 950,72 20/09/2023 22 765 31 755,15 39 979 40 814,51 21/09/2023 29 779 32 702,42 25 635 26 746,20 22/09/2023 47 963 40 185,99 28 850 35 623,50 25/09/2023 60 1 478 60 686,68 4 101 4 226,85 26/09/2023 39 1 137 45 968,91 9 321 12 994,08 27/09/2023 19 730 29 382,50 7 180 7 284,60 28/09/2023 17 408 16 279,20 16 266 10 663,94 29/09/2023 11 300 11 964,00 30 733 29 407,96 02/10/2023 20 450 17 766,00 8 200 7 980,00 03/10/2023 24 950 36 470,50 7 136 5 294,48 04/10/2023 18 700 26 446,00 22 762 28 971,24 05/10/2023 12 450 17 023,50 11 239 9 175,21 06/10/2023 9 350 13 128,50 17 340 12 848,60 09/10/2023 18 303 11 417,04 17 265 10 014,35 10/10/2023 22 647 24 372,49 15 334 12 615,18 11/10/2023 5 150 5 650,50 11 361 13 631,36 12/10/2023 3 75 2 885,25 49 1 113 42 995,19 13/10/2023 47 1 525 58 438,00 32 1 062 40 908,24 16/10/2023 5 165 6 273,30 37 1 289 49 884,30 17/10/2023 64 2 025 77 213,25 - - - 18/10/2023 30 853 32 277,52 22 800 30 408,00 19/10/2023 5 197 7 407,20 12 144 5 418,72 20/10/2023 17 548 20 560,96 26 734 27 767,22 23/10/2023 28 677 25 522,90 9 350 13 240,50 24/10/2023 11 232 8 732,48 27 602 22 713,46 25/10/2023 24 494 18 520,06 30 490 18 404,40 26/10/2023 26 750 28 117,50 32 776 29 115,52 27/10/2023 - - - 77 2 569 99 343,23 30/10/2023 45 1 951 74 411,14 19 419 16 345,19 31/10/2023 12 350 13 289,50 22 476 18 111,80 01/11/2023 4 100 3 785,00 20 300 11 370,00 02/11/2023 - - - 52 1 505 58 363,90 03/11/2023 12 320 12 553,60 36 815 32 127,30 06/11/2023 23 1 000 39 640,00 46 1 226 49 076,78 07/11/2023 26 900 35 667,00 40 1 240 49 364,40 08/11/2023 14 400 16 040,00 30 778 31 423,42 09/11/2023 19 550 22 093,50 29 791 31 932,67 10/11/2023 39 1 150 46 000,00 35 899 36 022,93 13/11/2023 5 163 6 604,76 36 701 28 502,66 14/11/2023 7 109 4 452,65 38 1 150 47 311,00 15/11/2023 12 250 10 365,00 30 784 32 598,72 16/11/2023 24 771 31 703,52 14 500 20 640,00 17/11/2023 1 25 1 027,50 28 815 33 985,50 20/11/2023 2 34 1 438,20 13 400 16 944,00 21/11/2023 1 1 42,50 18 501 21 492,90 22/11/2023 27 916 38 930,00 14 456 19 507,68 23/11/2023 10 312 13 387,92 19 345 14 848,80 24/11/2023 9 197 8 472,97 18 549 23 760,72 27/11/2023 8 239 10 420,40 18 493 21 573,68 28/11/2023 35 951 40 731,33 7 101 4 328,86 29/11/2023 17 312 13 316,16 7 200 8 590,00 30/11/2023 12 313 13 321,28 6 105 4 504,50 01/12/2023 6 103 4 413,55 10 260 11 154,00 04/12/2023 6 61 2 671,80 48 1 441 63 721,02 05/12/2023 39 1 200 52 800,00 7 200 8 820,00 06/12/2023 2 26 1 148,42 55 1 650 75 025,50 07/12/2023 17 550 24 948,00 16 451 20 565,60 08/12/2023 37 850 38 071,50 2 8 365,60 11/12/2023 31 924 41 543,04 49 1 550 69 982,50 12/12/2023 40 1 110 48 895,50 3 54 2 434,32 13/12/2023 8 190 8 312,50 54 1 637 74 008,77 14/12/2023 15 420 19 588,80 53 1 603 75 164,67 15/12/2023 33 950 44 488,50 28 995 46 715,25 18/12/2023 44 1 110 51 903,60 49 1 402 65 809,88 19/12/2023 15 450 20 907,00 46 1 500 71 040,00 20/12/2023 45 1 440 69 724,80 64 1 887 91 840,29 21/12/2023 43 974 47 277,96 34 898 43 786,48 22/12/2023 20 530 25 864,00 20 699 34 404,78 27/12/2023 17 442 21 954,14 7 203 10 139,85 28/12/2023 26 604 29 855,72 18 671 33 341,99 29/12/2023 13 434 21 417,90 9 223 11 058,57

Attachment