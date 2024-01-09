|
09.01.2024 18:30:00
Assystem: Half-year liquidity contract statement on December 31st, 2023
HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Paris, January 9th, 2024
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
- 971 shares
- € 1,150,112.78
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,733
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,869
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 79,149 shares for € 3,404,816.97
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 80,480 shares for € 3,486,189.62
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30th, 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 2,302 shares
- € 1,055,363.37
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,354
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,762
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 70,812 shares for € 3,094,609.21
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 78,288 shares for € 3,436,300.65
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT ASSYSTEM
As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group’s 12 countries of operation, the skills of 7,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.
With over 50 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.
To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem
CONTACT
Malène Korvin
CFO
Tél : +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00
|Buy side
|Sell side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Trade volume
in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|
Trade volume
in EUR
|Total
|2 733
|79 149
|3 404 816,97
|2 869
|80 480
|3 486 189,62
|03/07/2023
|-
|-
|-
|33
|683
|32 865,96
|04/07/2023
|-
|-
|-
|39
|1 217
|59 608,66
|05/07/2023
|40
|1 100
|52 437,00
|-
|-
|-
|06/07/2023
|30
|1 150
|53 475,00
|7
|221
|10 311,86
|07/07/2023
|1
|20
|918,00
|2
|50
|2 325,00
|10/07/2023
|1
|30
|1 380,00
|-
|-
|-
|11/07/2023
|16
|450
|20 718,00
|4
|51
|2 371,50
|12/07/2023
|11
|450
|20 583,00
|9
|200
|9 186,00
|13/07/2023
|-
|-
|-
|24
|649
|30 113,60
|14/07/2023
|3
|100
|4 645,00
|8
|150
|6 979,50
|17/07/2023
|26
|878
|40 396,78
|-
|-
|-
|18/07/2023
|6
|79
|3 618,99
|43
|923
|42 661,06
|19/07/2023
|23
|706
|32 525,42
|42
|605
|27 987,30
|20/07/2023
|24
|594
|27 335,88
|27
|645
|29 747,40
|21/07/2023
|10
|201
|9 239,97
|13
|184
|8 508,16
|24/07/2023
|24
|625
|28 625,00
|1
|50
|2 295,00
|25/07/2023
|23
|718
|32 654,64
|11
|251
|11 450,62
|26/07/2023
|31
|713
|32 691,05
|34
|939
|43 165,83
|27/07/2023
|11
|200
|9 210,00
|22
|611
|28 185,43
|28/07/2023
|8
|350
|16 079,00
|8
|233
|10 720,33
|31/07/2023
|28
|794
|36 246,10
|11
|266
|12 172,16
|01/08/2023
|21
|512
|23 162,88
|21
|435
|19 909,95
|02/08/2023
|22
|579
|26 396,61
|13
|301
|13 746,67
|03/08/2023
|40
|703
|31 733,42
|1
|1
|45,60
|04/08/2023
|28
|544
|24 349,44
|10
|119
|5 333,58
|07/08/2023
|9
|502
|22 479,56
|30
|536
|24 034,24
|08/08/2023
|12
|367
|16 511,33
|32
|959
|43 308,44
|09/08/2023
|14
|340
|15 330,60
|8
|62
|2 803,64
|10/08/2023
|16
|600
|26 874,00
|27
|718
|32 281,28
|11/08/2023
|43
|1 220
|54 485,20
|1
|100
|4 470,00
|14/08/2023
|27
|466
|20 723,02
|33
|1 060
|47 254,80
|15/08/2023
|16
|393
|17 512,08
|23
|455
|20 306,65
|16/08/2023
|30
|641
|28 441,17
|24
|594
|26 415,18
|17/08/2023
|4
|158
|7 163,72
|53
|1 615
|73 724,75
|18/08/2023
|50
|1 012
|46 147,20
|16
|577
|26 380,44
|21/08/2023
|44
|1 080
|48 924,00
|6
|239
|10 864,94
|22/08/2023
|30
|668
|30 300,48
|24
|785
|35 654,70
|23/08/2023
|39
|870
|39 550,20
|23
|700
|31 948,00
|24/08/2023
|39
|912
|40 921,44
|5
|74
|3 342,58
|25/08/2023
|23
|700
|31 283,00
|34
|821
|36 789,01
|28/08/2023
|22
|665
|29 639,05
|29
|956
|42 761,88
|29/08/2023
|26
|1 185
|52 945,80
|32
|1 273
|57 068,59
|30/08/2023
|18
|801
|35 452,26
|23
|700
|31 073,00
|31/08/2023
|2
|34
|1 502,80
|34
|1 798
|80 478,48
|01/09/2023
|29
|1 238
|55 128,14
|12
|325
|14 556,75
|04/09/2023
|24
|731
|32 573,36
|10
|272
|12 169,28
|05/09/2023
|19
|886
|39 205,50
|22
|704
|31 229,44
|06/09/2023
|27
|800
|34 912,00
|-
|-
|-
|07/09/2023
|30
|958
|41 596,36
|44
|1 341
|58 655,34
|08/09/2023
|9
|372
|16 081,56
|33
|1 634
|71 667,24
|11/09/2023
|24
|450
|19 912,50
|15
|407
|18 078,94
|12/09/2023
|19
|523
|22 917,86
|24
|650
|28 541,50
|13/09/2023
|44
|1 047
|45 471,21
|7
|191
|8 337,15
|14/09/2023
|40
|1 524
|64 068,96
|37
|1 411
|60 630,67
|15/09/2023
|51
|1 751
|74 855,25
|2
|21
|913,50
|18/09/2023
|51
|2 126
|87 633,72
|3
|150
|6 210,00
|19/09/2023
|22
|850
|35 224,00
|34
|1 056
|43 950,72
|20/09/2023
|22
|765
|31 755,15
|39
|979
|40 814,51
|21/09/2023
|29
|779
|32 702,42
|25
|635
|26 746,20
|22/09/2023
|47
|963
|40 185,99
|28
|850
|35 623,50
|25/09/2023
|60
|1 478
|60 686,68
|4
|101
|4 226,85
|26/09/2023
|39
|1 137
|45 968,91
|9
|321
|12 994,08
|27/09/2023
|19
|730
|29 382,50
|7
|180
|7 284,60
|28/09/2023
|17
|408
|16 279,20
|16
|266
|10 663,94
|29/09/2023
|11
|300
|11 964,00
|30
|733
|29 407,96
|02/10/2023
|20
|450
|17 766,00
|8
|200
|7 980,00
|03/10/2023
|24
|950
|36 470,50
|7
|136
|5 294,48
|04/10/2023
|18
|700
|26 446,00
|22
|762
|28 971,24
|05/10/2023
|12
|450
|17 023,50
|11
|239
|9 175,21
|06/10/2023
|9
|350
|13 128,50
|17
|340
|12 848,60
|09/10/2023
|18
|303
|11 417,04
|17
|265
|10 014,35
|10/10/2023
|22
|647
|24 372,49
|15
|334
|12 615,18
|11/10/2023
|5
|150
|5 650,50
|11
|361
|13 631,36
|12/10/2023
|3
|75
|2 885,25
|49
|1 113
|42 995,19
|13/10/2023
|47
|1 525
|58 438,00
|32
|1 062
|40 908,24
|16/10/2023
|5
|165
|6 273,30
|37
|1 289
|49 884,30
|17/10/2023
|64
|2 025
|77 213,25
|-
|-
|-
|18/10/2023
|30
|853
|32 277,52
|22
|800
|30 408,00
|19/10/2023
|5
|197
|7 407,20
|12
|144
|5 418,72
|20/10/2023
|17
|548
|20 560,96
|26
|734
|27 767,22
|23/10/2023
|28
|677
|25 522,90
|9
|350
|13 240,50
|24/10/2023
|11
|232
|8 732,48
|27
|602
|22 713,46
|25/10/2023
|24
|494
|18 520,06
|30
|490
|18 404,40
|26/10/2023
|26
|750
|28 117,50
|32
|776
|29 115,52
|27/10/2023
|-
|-
|-
|77
|2 569
|99 343,23
|30/10/2023
|45
|1 951
|74 411,14
|19
|419
|16 345,19
|31/10/2023
|12
|350
|13 289,50
|22
|476
|18 111,80
|01/11/2023
|4
|100
|3 785,00
|20
|300
|11 370,00
|02/11/2023
|-
|-
|-
|52
|1 505
|58 363,90
|03/11/2023
|12
|320
|12 553,60
|36
|815
|32 127,30
|06/11/2023
|23
|1 000
|39 640,00
|46
|1 226
|49 076,78
|07/11/2023
|26
|900
|35 667,00
|40
|1 240
|49 364,40
|08/11/2023
|14
|400
|16 040,00
|30
|778
|31 423,42
|09/11/2023
|19
|550
|22 093,50
|29
|791
|31 932,67
|10/11/2023
|39
|1 150
|46 000,00
|35
|899
|36 022,93
|13/11/2023
|5
|163
|6 604,76
|36
|701
|28 502,66
|14/11/2023
|7
|109
|4 452,65
|38
|1 150
|47 311,00
|15/11/2023
|12
|250
|10 365,00
|30
|784
|32 598,72
|16/11/2023
|24
|771
|31 703,52
|14
|500
|20 640,00
|17/11/2023
|1
|25
|1 027,50
|28
|815
|33 985,50
|20/11/2023
|2
|34
|1 438,20
|13
|400
|16 944,00
|21/11/2023
|1
|1
|42,50
|18
|501
|21 492,90
|22/11/2023
|27
|916
|38 930,00
|14
|456
|19 507,68
|23/11/2023
|10
|312
|13 387,92
|19
|345
|14 848,80
|24/11/2023
|9
|197
|8 472,97
|18
|549
|23 760,72
|27/11/2023
|8
|239
|10 420,40
|18
|493
|21 573,68
|28/11/2023
|35
|951
|40 731,33
|7
|101
|4 328,86
|29/11/2023
|17
|312
|13 316,16
|7
|200
|8 590,00
|30/11/2023
|12
|313
|13 321,28
|6
|105
|4 504,50
|01/12/2023
|6
|103
|4 413,55
|10
|260
|11 154,00
|04/12/2023
|6
|61
|2 671,80
|48
|1 441
|63 721,02
|05/12/2023
|39
|1 200
|52 800,00
|7
|200
|8 820,00
|06/12/2023
|2
|26
|1 148,42
|55
|1 650
|75 025,50
|07/12/2023
|17
|550
|24 948,00
|16
|451
|20 565,60
|08/12/2023
|37
|850
|38 071,50
|2
|8
|365,60
|11/12/2023
|31
|924
|41 543,04
|49
|1 550
|69 982,50
|12/12/2023
|40
|1 110
|48 895,50
|3
|54
|2 434,32
|13/12/2023
|8
|190
|8 312,50
|54
|1 637
|74 008,77
|14/12/2023
|15
|420
|19 588,80
|53
|1 603
|75 164,67
|15/12/2023
|33
|950
|44 488,50
|28
|995
|46 715,25
|18/12/2023
|44
|1 110
|51 903,60
|49
|1 402
|65 809,88
|19/12/2023
|15
|450
|20 907,00
|46
|1 500
|71 040,00
|20/12/2023
|45
|1 440
|69 724,80
|64
|1 887
|91 840,29
|21/12/2023
|43
|974
|47 277,96
|34
|898
|43 786,48
|22/12/2023
|20
|530
|25 864,00
|20
|699
|34 404,78
|27/12/2023
|17
|442
|21 954,14
|7
|203
|10 139,85
|28/12/2023
|26
|604
|29 855,72
|18
|671
|33 341,99
|29/12/2023
|13
|434
|21 417,90
|9
|223
|11 058,57
Attachment
