ASSYSTEM: Information available concerning the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2022

INFORMATION AVAILABLE CONCERNING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD

ON 3 JUNE 2022

Paris, on 13 May 2022, Assystem S.A (ISIN : FR0000074148 – ASY), invites its shareholders to participate to its Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2022 at 9:30 a.m, at the Centre de Conférences Etoile Saint Honoré, 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 Paris.

The prior convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 27 April 2022 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

This notice together with the other preparatory documents concerning this Annual General Meeting as provided by the articles R.225-73-1 & R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are now available on the Assystem’s website: https://www.assystem.com/en/regulated-information/.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the Group’s 13 countries of operation, the skills of more than 6,000 Assystem experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 50 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

To find out more visit www.assystem.com / Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

