Assystem: Lock-up undertaking relating to Assystem shares ("Pacte Dutreil")

Paris La Défense, 16 October 2024, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. has been informed that two collective agreements concerning the lock-up of Assystem shares, entered into within the framework of France's "Pacte Dutreil" regime were signed on 8 & 9 October 2024.

The characteristics of these agreements are set out below.

"Pacte Dutreil” "Pacte Dutreil” Tax regime Art. 787 B of the French Tax Code Date of signature 8 October 2024 9 October 2024 Duration of the lock-up undertaking 2 years Contractual term of the agreement 2 years Terms and conditions of renewal Automatic renewal for three-month periods unless terminated % of Assystem S.A.'s capital covered by the agreement at the signature date Around 58.78 % (9,209,876 shares) % voting rights 75.85% at 30 September 2024 Names of signing parties who are directors and/or officers of Assystem Dominique Louis, Chairman & CEO

Stéphane Aubarbier, Deputy CEO Names of signing parties that have close links with Assystem’s executives, directors and/or officers HDL

HDL Development

Mrs Julie Louis HDL

HDL Development

AS CONSEIL

THELESIS Names of signing parties that are not executives, directors or officers but which hold at least 5% of Assystem’s capital and voting rights



HDL Development

