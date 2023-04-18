ASSYSTEM: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

Paris-La Défense, 18 April 2023, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Today, Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY) filed the original French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2022 financial year with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator). The English-language version of the 2022 Universal Registration Document will be available at the beginning of May.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Assystem’s website (https://www.assystem.com/fr/investisseurs/) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Assystem’s 2022 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

the 2022 annual financial report;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports and information about their fees;

the management report, including the non-financial performance statement and the corporate governance report; and

a description of the Company’s share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document also includes the draft resolutions that will be submitted to the Company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2023, in which in particular the Board of Directors is seeking the shareholders’ approval to:

award, free of consideration, shares to employees and/or executive officers of the Group (representing up to 10% of the Company’s share capital); and/or

award stock options to employees and/or executive officers of the Group (representing up to 10% of the Company’s share capital).

These awards form part of a plan that Assystem is currently drawing up and structuring aimed at retaining the Group’s key personnel over the coming years in order to partner its business growth.

