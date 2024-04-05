ASSYSTEM: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Paris-La Défense, 5 April 2024, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Today, Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY) filed the original French version of its Universal Registration Document for the 2023 financial year with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French securities regulator). The English-language version of the 2023 Universal Registration Document will be available in mid-April.

The Universal Registration Document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with the applicable regulations and may be viewed and downloaded on Assystem’s website (https://www.assystem.com/fr/investisseurs/) and on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Assystem’s 2023 Universal Registration Document notably includes the following information:

the 2023 annual financial report;

the Statutory Auditors’ reports and information about their fees;

the management report, including the non-financial performance statement and the corporate governance report; and

a description of the Company’s share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document also includes the draft resolutions that will be put forward to the Company’s shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2024. In these resolutions the Board of Directors is recommending a per-share dividend payment of €12.50 (€11.50 as a special dividend and €1 as an ordinary dividend), including a €7 interim dividend paid on 5 April 2024. The balance of the dividend (i.e. €5.50 per share) will be paid on 12 July 2024, with an ex-dividend date of 10 July 2024.

In the resolutions the Board of Directors is also seeking the shareholders’ approval to:

award shares, free of consideration, to employees and/or executive officers of the Group (representing up to 15% of the Company’s capital); and/or

award stock options (exercisable for existing or new shares) to employees and/or executive officers of the Group (representing up to 10% of the Company’s capital;

with a view to continuing Assystem’s plan aimed at retaining the Group’s key personnel.

