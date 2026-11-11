AST SpaceMobile: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 business update call, held on Nov. 9, 2026, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced plans to build its own reusable rocket alongside securing $1 billion in non-dilutive Japanese government funding. Gaining control over launch schedules and securing non-dilutive capital significantly reduce execution risks for the satellite network build-out. Three things management said stand out.

AST SpaceMobile is developing a 20-ton reusable rocket called Blacklift to lower launch expenses and eliminate reliance on third-party launch schedules. Reusable rockets give the business owner economic benefits and direct control over its orbital deployment schedule starting in late 2028.

The company is pulling forward its next-generation application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) -- a custom microchip designed for high-speed signal processing -- to BlueBird satellite 34. This hardware shift increases data throughput tenfold while keeping monthly factory output on track for six satellites in December 2026.

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