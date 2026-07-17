AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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17.07.2026 07:47:00

AST SpaceMobile: Shares Sink 17% After Pricing a $1 Billion Convertible-Note Offering, But Dilution Risk Is Smaller Than It Looks (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock would now have to rise about 45% just to reach the $79.57 conversion price on the $1 billion of convertible senior notes it priced this week. Shares of the satellite-to-smartphone company fell more than 17% on Thursday to about $55 as of this writing, after closing at $66.31 on Wednesday -- the reference price that set the deal's terms.Image source: Getty Images.The notes carry a 1.625% interest rate and mature in February 2034. The conversion price represents a 20% premium to Wednesday's close, and the company expects about $983.6 million in net proceeds, with the initial purchasers holding an option to buy another $150 million of notes. AST also paired the deal with a hedge, spending $96.9 million on capped call transactions that offset potential dilution from conversion unless the stock climbs past $149.20 -- a level more than 2.5 times where shares trade now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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