AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

12.02.2026 13:20:02

AST SpaceMobile Announces Pricing Of Convertible Senior Notes, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS), Thursday announced the pricing of $1.0 billion of 2.250 percent convertible senior notes due 2036 in a private offering.

The notes have an initial conversion price of approximately $116.30 per share of AST SpaceMobile's Class A common stock.

The company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including accelerating the deployment of its controlled spectrum bands on a global basis, monetizing the capabilities of its proprietary technology, enhancing investment in government space opportunities in the U.S, reducing higher interest debt, and pursuing opportunistic investments to boost its SpaceMobile Service and capabilities.

The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on February 17, 2026.

In the pre-market hours, ASTS is moving down $88.00, down 9.20 percent on the Nasdaq.

