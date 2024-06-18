18.06.2024 10:15:00

AST SpaceMobile Gets an Apple-Sized Boost

After signing deals with Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) got another boost last week when Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) highlighted satellite technology in its newest operating system. Travis Hoium covers the potential impact in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 14, 2024. The video was published on June 16, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten