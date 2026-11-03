AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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03.11.2026 21:15:00
AST SpaceMobile Just Admitted It Won't Hit 45 Satellites This Year. Is the 10-Bagger Thesis Dead, or Just Delayed?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) recently announced it was issuing $1 billion worth of convertible notes. But within the 8K announcing that deal, it also revealed that its "launch campaign is targeting approximately 45 of its BlueBird satellites ('BB satellites') in early 2027." That pushed out a key date, but should investors really worry about the company's long-term business prospects? Probably not, and here's why.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), which is also known as SpaceX, is the leading provider of satellite-based telecom services. So that's really the competitive target for AST SpaceMobile. At this point, AST SpaceMobile has proven its system works, but it hasn't launched enough satellites into orbit to get it fully up and running. The announced delay in launching satellites is a big deal.
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