AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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18.07.2026 04:15:00
AST SpaceMobile Nears Commercial Launch: Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) has an interesting business model. The company aims to compete with Space Exploration Technologies' (NASDAQ: SPCX) Starlink service, but it has gone down a very different path. While the planned launch of AST SpaceMobile's commercial service has been pushed back to early 2027, it could get off to a big start. Here's what you need to know.Starlink is the most profitable business unit within SpaceX, as the company's IPO prospectus revealed. Once again, Elon Musk's vision has resulted in a company he controls getting in early on an investment opportunity. However, other companies are looking to break into the market for satellite-based cellular broadband communications, including AST SpaceMobile. Starlink was so early that it basically had to develop its own, direct-to-consumer technology and services. AST SpaceMobile is partnering with cellphone companies. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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