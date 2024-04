AST SpaceMobile Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) reached an important milestone in 2023. In 2022, it put a functioning cellular broadband satellite into space, with testing in 2023 proving that the satellite could actually do what management said it would.In effect, AST SpaceMobile has shown it is capable of competing with Elon Musk's much bigger and more established Starlink. Is that enough to make this company a buy, or are investors better off avoiding it until it's further along in its development?Musk's privately held Starlink service owns a network of satellites that provide global broadband cellular and internet service. This company, which is a division of SpaceX, is a stand-alone offering to which customers must subscribe.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel