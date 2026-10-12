AST SpaceMobile vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Space-Based Venture's Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investing in the final frontier offers massive potential for growth but requires careful navigation of complex technology. Here is how AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) compare today.

AST SpaceMobile is building a global cellular network to connect smartphones directly via satellite, while Firefly Aerospace provides launch and orbital services for government and commercial missions. Both companies are scaling rapidly in a high-stakes environment, making them key candidates for investors looking to gain exposure to the modern space economy.

AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly with standard smartphones without the need for special hardware. The company aims to disrupt the communication stocks landscape by providing seamless global coverage through revenue-sharing models with existing providers. It maintains partnerships with more than 50 mobile network operators, including AT&T Corp. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD).

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