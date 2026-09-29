AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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29.09.2026 22:18:01

AST SpaceMobile vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As space-based infrastructure moves from theory to commercial reality, many investors are eyeing high-growth pioneers. Is AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) or Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) the better bet for your portfolio?

AST SpaceMobile aims to turn every smartphone into a satellite phone using its unique orbital network. Firefly Aerospace focuses on the logistics of space, providing launch vehicles and lunar landers for government and commercial clients. Both represent speculative plays in the growing space economy.

AST SpaceMobile is building a space-based cellular network designed to connect directly with everyday smartphones. It has secured commercial agreements with major providers such as AT&T Corp (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD). The company is carving out a niche among communication stocks by focusing on direct-to-device connectivity. Partnerships with over 50 mobile network operators worldwide provide the company with access to a potential user base of nearly 3 billion subscribers.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A- 52,40 0,19% AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
Firefly AB 16,00 -0,93% Firefly AB
Firefly Aerospace Incorporation 20,27 1,00% Firefly Aerospace Incorporation

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