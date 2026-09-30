General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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30.09.2026 17:20:01
AST SpaceMobile vs. GE Aerospace: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a relatively new moonshot and a legacy industrial titan requires a clear look at risk and reward. Should you buy AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) or GE Aerospace(NYSE:GE) today?
AST SpaceMobile is building a cellular network from space, while GE Aerospace focuses on its high-performing aerospace division. These companies represent opposite ends of the investing spectrum, as one seeks to disrupt global telecommunications while the other dominates the skies with established jet engine technology.
AST SpaceMobile focuses on building the first space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect directly to standard, unmodified smartphones without needing additional hardware. The company partners with major mobile network operators, including AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), to provide global coverage to nearly 3 billion potential subscribers. These commercial agreements include government applications through prime contractors, positioning the company to potentially capture a massive global audience of mobile users.
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Analysen zu General Electric Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
|51,10
|-1,73%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|63 200,00
|-1,98%
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