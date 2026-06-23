General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
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24.06.2026 01:06:37
AST SpaceMobile vs. GE Aerospace: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the aerospace frontier expands, investors are weighing the explosive potential of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) against the established industrial dominance of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to determine which better fits a 2026 portfolio.AST SpaceMobile is pioneering a satellite-based cellular network designed to connect existing smartphones anywhere on Earth without special hardware. In contrast, GE Aerospace serves as a global backbone for aviation by manufacturing and maintaining engines for commercial and military aircraft. While both occupy the skies, they offer vastly different risk profiles and growth trajectories.AST SpaceMobile sells space-based cellular broadband connectivity by partnering with existing mobile network operators rather than competing with them. The company aims to eliminate cellular dead zones for nearly three billion potential subscribers through its proprietary satellite constellation and manufacturing facilities in Midland, Texas. It maintains key partnerships with major carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone to provide direct-to-device services for standard smartphones.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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