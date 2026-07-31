AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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31.07.2026 21:10:26

AST SpaceMobile vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the modern space race shifts from exploration to commercial infrastructure, investors are looking to the stars for growth. Choosing between AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) requires weighing satellite cellular networks against lunar logistics.AST SpaceMobile focuses on providing global broadband directly to everyday smartphones through a massive satellite constellation. Intuitive Machines provides the critical infrastructure and services needed for lunar exploration and national security missions. While both companies operate in the high-growth aerospace industry, they serve vastly different end markets and carry distinct financial profiles.AST SpaceMobile builds a space-based cellular network that connects directly to standard smartphones without specialized hardware. It partners with roughly 60 mobile network operators, including AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), to provide global coverage to nearly 3 billion subscribers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though these partnerships are central to its long-term scaling strategy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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