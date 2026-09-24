AST SpaceMobile vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The space economy is rapidly expanding as AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) race to build critical communication and logistics infrastructure beyond Earth for a new generation of users.

AST SpaceMobile focuses on satellite-to-phone connectivity through wholesale partnerships with global mobile carriers. Intuitive Machines provides lunar exploration services, including spacecraft delivery and data transmission for government and commercial clients. These two companies represent different but equally ambitious segments of the burgeoning commercial space market.

AST SpaceMobile operates a unique business model by providing cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones via its BlueBird satellite constellation. The company has secured definitive commercial agreements with major telecom players including AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD), and Saudi Telecom Company. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, though it currently supports a potential reach of nearly three billion subscribers through various network operator agreements.

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