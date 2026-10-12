AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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12.10.2026 15:09:02

AST SpaceMobile vs. Intuitive Machines: Which Space Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the space economy moves from theory to reality, choosing between AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) requires balancing massive addressable markets against the technical and financial risks of orbital hardware ventures.

These companies occupy different niches within the final frontier. AST SpaceMobile focuses on providing cellular broadband directly from space to standard smartphones. Meanwhile, Intuitive Machines builds the infrastructure needed for lunar delivery and data transmission. Both represent high-risk, high-reward plays for investors interested in the long-term expansion of the aerospace sector.

AST SpaceMobile operates in the communications sector by developing a satellite network that connects directly to everyday mobile devices. In its latest annual report, filed for 2025, the company highlighted its focus on serving subscribers through AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A- 39,95 -4,88% AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A- 10,28 -5,62% Intuitive Machines Inc Registered Shs -A-

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