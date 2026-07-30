AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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30.07.2026 20:46:42
AST SpaceMobile vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between a high-growth satellite innovator and a bedrock industrial giant requires balancing future potential against current stability as you evaluate AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).AST SpaceMobile represents an ambitious bet on universal cellular connectivity through satellites, while Lockheed Martin offers a mature business model centered on global security and aerospace. Both companies sit at the intersection of technology and infrastructure but operate with vastly different financial profiles and risk tolerances for retail investors.AST SpaceMobile aims to eliminate cellular dead zones by connecting standard smartphones directly to its satellite constellation. The company operates a revenue-sharing model with over 50 mobile network operators, including definitive commercial agreements with giants like AT&T and Verizon. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the company relies heavily on these few major partners to reach their combined 3 billion subscribers. A confirmed partnership with Rakuten in June 2026 further highlights the company's efforts to expand its international footprint.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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