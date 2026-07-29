AST SpaceMobil a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000
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29.07.2026 22:30:42
AST SpaceMobile vs. QuantumScape: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking high-reward opportunities often look toward disruptive technologies, and few names spark as much debate as AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) as they race toward commercial scale.AST SpaceMobile is building a satellite-to-smartphone broadband network to eliminate global connectivity gaps, while QuantumScape aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with safer, faster-charging solid-state batteries. Both companies are navigating the difficult transition from research and development to sustainable revenue generation.AST SpaceMobile aims to provide cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones without the need for specialized hardware or satellite dishes. It operates through partnerships with major mobile network operators, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone, which plan to integrate the service into their existing consumer plans. This revenue-sharing model relies on these operators offering the service to their users within the communication stocks space.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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