AST SpaceMobil a Aktie

AST SpaceMobil a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CL8W / ISIN: US00217D1000

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15.09.2026 21:49:01

AST SpaceMobile vs. Redwire: Which Space Infrastructure Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The space economy is expanding rapidly, leaving many investors wondering which companies will lead the next frontier. Choosing between AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) requires weighing disruptive potential against established infrastructure.

AST SpaceMobile aims to eliminate global dead zones by connecting standard smartphones to satellites. Redwire operates as a diverse supplier of hardware for satellites and space stations. While both belong to the growing group of communication stocks and aerospace firms, their business models offer very different paths to potential growth.

AST SpaceMobile builds a space-based cellular broadband network that connects standard, unmodified mobile phones directly from space. The company has secured definitive commercial agreements with major partners like AT&T Corp (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to provide direct-to-cellular service. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as revenue depends on a few heavy hitters.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A- 51,20 0,39% AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
Redwire Corp Registered Shs 9,29 -0,43% Redwire Corp Registered Shs

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