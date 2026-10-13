Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

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13.10.2026 22:22:01

AST SpaceMobile vs. Rocket Lab: Which Space-Focused Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The new space race is less about moon landings and more about orbital utility. Choosing between AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) requires deciding which unique infrastructure path holds more promise.

AST SpaceMobile aims to eliminate dead zones by connecting mobile phones directly to satellites, while Rocket Lab provides the rockets and components that get hardware into space. Both companies operate in high-growth niches but differ significantly in their business models, financial stability, and technical challenges for retail investors to consider.

AST SpaceMobile focuses on a first-of-its-kind space-based cellular broadband network to connect standard smartphones directly to satellites. The company has already formed definitive commercial agreements with major partners like AT&T Corp. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), and Vodafone Corp. (NASDAQ:VOD). This strategic positioning makes it a prominent player among communication stocks while serving both commercial and government applications.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A- 42,00 -8,89% AST SpaceMobile Inc Registered Shs -A-
Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs 57,30 -2,39% Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

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