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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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29.06.2026 23:46:29
AST SpaceMobile's Stock Is Down After Another Successful Launch: Time to Buy The Dip?
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS), a developer of low-earth-orbit satellites for terrestrial cellular connections, launched its BlueBirds 8, 9, and 10 satellites on June 17. Those three satellites marked AST's eighth, ninth, and tenth commercial satellite launches.AST also stated that BlueBirds 11, 12, and 13 were in "final preparations" for their shipments to Cape Canaveral. It's also in the process of producing its remaining satellites through BlueBird 37. It plans to have 45 to 60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026, and to expand that constellation to as many as 248 satellites over the next few years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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