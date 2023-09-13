Astadia Leads the Way with AI-Enhanced Automated Mainframe Modernization

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astadia, the mainframe-to-cloud migration experts, announce a new major milestone in their mission to transform legacy systems into modern, efficient powerhouses of technology. With the latest enhancements and integration of AI into its automation tools and methodologies, the company is paving the way for a new era of intelligent mainframe modernization.



Machine learning has long been part of Astadia’s automated migration and testing methodology, including the company’s code transformation tools for migrating COBOL applications to Java, C#, and COBOL.NET. By leveraging large language models (LLM) and rolling out new AI enhancements, Astadia is adding new capabilities to the company’s suite of proprietary tools, bringing greater efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility to the mainframe modernization process.

By equipping its mainframe experts with artificial intelligence, the company is driving higher productivity, which leads to faster results, lower costs, and substantially lower risk.

"Many of our competitors seem to be afraid of AI,” said Scott Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia. "We’re embracing it. Our tools already provide fully automated code conversion, database migration, and testing, so we don't see AI as a threat. Instead, we’re looking to leverage this technology to augment our experts’ capabilities and productivity. With that, we’re extending our competitive advantage, further driving cost and risk out of the process, and solidifying our leadership position in the mainframe modernization space.”

Key features and benefits of Astadia's AI integration include:

Automated code analysis: Astadia's AI-powered FastTrack platform can analyze vast amounts of legacy code rapidly, identifying areas for modernization and improvement.

Intelligent refactoring: the AI functionality supports mainframe modernization experts in identifying code refactoring strategies that align with industry best practices, improving code quality and maintainability.

Error detection and correction: identify potential errors and vulnerabilities within legacy code faster, ensuring a smoother transition to modern systems.

Accelerated timeframes: with AI-driven automation embedded in Astadia’s market-leading automation capabilities, mainframe modernization projects are completed even faster, with no downtime or business disruption interruption.

Development of policy guardrails and training regarding digital trust: AI models and tools and how they can be used safely by the Astadia modernization experts and partners.



In addition to embedding AI into its proprietary tools and methodologies, Astadia is leveraging cloud-based AI tools for auto-scaling and performance optimization, security and compliance, data integration, and end-user support. The company partners with all major cloud providers and system integrators providing government organizations and enterprises with cutting-edge tools to tackle the challenges of legacy systems.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations, as well as testing at scale. Learn more: www.astadia.com.