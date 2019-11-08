Astana Club 2019: Global Risks for Eurasia in 2020 Will Be Announced in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11-12, 2019, Nur-Sultan, the capital of Kazakhstan, will host the fifth annual meeting of the Astana Club.

Experts will discuss the most important geopolitical and security issues on the future of Eurasia and the dynamics of global processes.

The fifth meeting of the Club is organized by the Institute of World Economics and Politics under N. Nazarbayev Foundation with the tagline "Greater Eurasia: On the Way to New Architecture of Global Cooperation."

Discussions will focus on the current aggravated confrontation in USA-China-Russia triangle, the growth in trade protectionism and populist sentiments, as well as the new wave of escalation in Iran and North Korea.

Particular attention will be paid to shaping the future architecture of cooperation in Eurasia, as well as to finding solutions to key global security challenges, such as the issue of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation.

The next edition of the Top 10 Risks for Eurasia in 2020 rating, a strategic foresight of leading experts from around the world will be presented during the event.

The meeting is expected to be attended by more than 50 international speakers from almost 30 countries including former heads of states, former prime ministers, ministers and a Nobel laureate.

Key speakers of the Astana Club:

Mohamed ELBARADEI, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (2005), Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (1997 – 2009)

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate (2005), Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (1997 – 2009) Jacob FRENKEL, Chairman of JP Morgan Chase International, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Group of Thirty

Chairman of JP Morgan Chase International, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Group of Thirty José Manuel BARROSO , President of the European Commission (2004-2014), Prime Minister of Portugal (2002-2004), Non-Executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International

, President of the European Commission (2004-2014), Prime Minister of (2002-2004), Non-Executive Chairman of Goldman Sachs International Hamid KARZAI , President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (2004-2014)

, President of the Islamic Republic of (2004-2014) José Luis ZAPATERO, Prime Minister of Spain (2004-2011), Secretary-General of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (2000-2012)

Prime Minister of (2004-2011), Secretary-General of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (2000-2012) Yves LETERME , Prime Minister of Belgium (2008, 2009-2011), Secretary-General of the International IDEA (2014-2018)

, Prime Minister of (2008, 2009-2011), Secretary-General of the International IDEA (2014-2018) Danilo TÜRK, President of Slovenia (2007-2012), UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs (2000-2005)

President of (2007-2012), UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs (2000-2005) Yun BYUNG-SE, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (2013-2017)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (2013-2017) Franco FRATTINI, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy (2002-2004, 2008-2011), Vice President of European Commission (2004-2008)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of (2002-2004, 2008-2011), Vice President of European Commission (2004-2008) Mikhail FRADKOV, Director of the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Prime Minister of Russia (2004-2007), Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia (2007-2016)

