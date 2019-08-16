Astea International Sponsors Field Service Amelia Island 2019

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc., a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions , is proud to be showcasing its new integrated FSM and IoT solution at the Field Service Amelia Island conference that starts on Monday, August 19th at the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. At booth 200, Astea will be performing live software demonstrations of its Alliance Enterprise™ solution, which is powered by Software AG's Cumulocity IoT platform. By seamlessly leveraging IoT through Astea's comprehensive FSM platform, service organizations can simplify asset maintenance and improve equipment uptime by spotting trends and taking proactive action, all of which leads to higher customer satisfaction.

Please join the Astea and Software AG teams for the following events during Field Service Amelia Island 2019:

"IoT, Predictive Analytics, and FSM" Roundtable - Join the roundtable discussion on Monday, August 19 th at 11:30 am on the top KPIs driving IoT adoption: better CX, cost reduction and growth opportunities.

Join the roundtable discussion on at on the top KPIs driving IoT adoption: better CX, cost reduction and growth opportunities. Live software demos of turnkey FSM and IoT solution at booth #200 - See how Astea's Alliance Enterprise powered with IoT can help field service companies leverage all of the collected IoT data on how their customers are operating their devices.

"One of the key themes of Field Service Amelia Island 2019 is exploring how service organizations can provide better service and business outcomes by leveraging IoT data," said Emily Hackman, Executive Director of Global Marketing at Astea International. "However, IoT data is only valuable if companies can effectively analyze it and automate service activities based on the various IoT alerts that they capture. In this way, the integration between Astea's FSM software and Cumulocity IoT is extremely powerful because it helps service providers derive immediate value from their customers' IoT data by making more profitable business decisions and establishing process quality imperatives for their organizations."

"Software AG envisions a connected world in which everything is communicating, connected and generating data. Identifying and operationalizing these data insights is our mission," said Niraj Kadakia, Senior Director, Ecosystem Solutions at Software AG USA. "We are excited to partner with the service management technology pioneers at Astea because they share the same vision of a truly connected world; one in which organizations can offer their customers innovative solutions even faster and more efficiently than before."

To learn more about the new turnkey FSM and IoT solution from Astea, please visit: https://astea.com/resources/blog/2019/08/astea-international-and-software-ag-partner-to-provide-turnkey-field-service-management-and-iot-solution/

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

