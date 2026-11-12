Astec Industries Aktie
WKN: 885275 / ISIN: US0462241011
|
12.11.2026 14:34:11
Astec Industries To Sell Road Construction Equipment Unit To Komatsu America For $75 Mln
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) announced an agreement to sell its road construction equipment business, including the Roadtec and Carlson brands, to Komatsu America Corp., a subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., for $75 million.
Under the deal, the company expects to realize approximately $65 million in total expected cash proceeds and tax benefits associated with the sale.
The proceeds are expected to strengthen Astec's balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility to invest in its core businesses and pursue strategic acquisitions, the company stated.
The divestiture is also estimated to enable Astec to further prioritize investment in its core asphalt, aggregates and concrete platforms, as well as growth opportunities in recycling, digital solutions and mining.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
During after-hours trading, ASTE closed at $37.48 on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Astec Industries Inc.
|
04.11.26
|Ausblick: Astec Industries gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Astec Industries gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
21.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Astec Industries veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Astec Industries Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Astec Industries Inc.
|35,20
|1,73%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.