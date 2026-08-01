Arista Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A40V33 / ISIN: US0404132054
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01.08.2026 15:42:01
Astera Labs vs. Arista Networks: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As demand for artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes data centers, investors are hunting for infrastructure plays. Choosing between high-growth Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and the established Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) requires weighing explosive potential against proven scale.Astera Labs focuses on specialized connectivity chips that eliminate bottlenecks within AI servers, while Arista Networks provides the broad networking switches and software that link those servers together. Comparing them highlights two different ways to profit from the massive shift toward high-performance computing and cloud infrastructure.Astera Labs designs connectivity solutions that facilitate high-speed data transfers within AI infrastructure. It operates among semiconductor stocks, serving major cloud providers and GPU vendors through products like PCIe and CXL controllers. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as one end customer represented roughly 70% of revenue in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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