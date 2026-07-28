Astera Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A404AF / ISIN: US04626A1034
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29.07.2026 01:19:01
Astera Labs vs. BigBear.ai: Which Artificial Intelligence Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors seeking exposure to artificial intelligence often choose between hardware and software, making the comparison between Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) a compelling look at two different market niches.Astera Labs designs the high speed connectivity products that allow data centers to handle massive workloads, while BigBear.ai provides AI software used by government agencies to make complex decisions. Both companies are positioned within the growing AI sector, but they offer vastly different financial profiles and risk levels for individual investors to consider.Strategically, Astera Labs focuses on designing rack scale connectivity solutions that include PCIe and Ethernet technologies to link data, memory, and networking components. As a prominent player among semiconductor stocks, the company sells its hardware to major hyperscalers and data center operators. Revenue is highly concentrated, with the top three end customers representing approximately 86% of revenue and one customer alone accounting for nearly 70%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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