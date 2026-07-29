Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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29.07.2026 21:01:01
Astera Labs vs. IonQ: Is the Artificial Intelligence Giant or the Quantum Computing Chipmaker the Better Stock to Buy in 2026?
Investors searching for the next wave of computing innovation can find it in Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Both companies offer unique exposure to the future of high-performance infrastructure.Astera Labs focuses on the immediate needs of artificial intelligence data centers through high-speed connectivity. Meanwhile, IonQ is building the foundation for quantum computing, a field that could eventually redefine how we solve the world's most complex problems.Astera Labs provides connectivity solutions that link essential components within large scale AI data centers. It has positioned itself as a critical player among semiconductor stocks by solving data bottleneck problems with its hardware and software. Because one end customer accounts for over 70% of revenue, this concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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