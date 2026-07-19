Navitas Aktie
WKN DE: A0M77R / ISIN: AU000000NVT2
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19.07.2026 20:55:01
Astera Labs vs. Navitas Semiconductor: What the Revenue Trajectories of These Artificial Intelligence Companies Reveal to Investors.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) develops, produces, and markets connectivity solutions utilizing a software-defined architecture to empower customers to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and artificial intelligence systems at scale.While expanding its Taiwan operations and related facilities to facilitate system integration with local manufacturers, it was added to the Nasdaq-100 Index and reported a 26% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon system controllers, and digital isolators for various power conversion and charging applications around the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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