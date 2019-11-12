ASTM International and Mexico City Sign Memorandum of Cooperation on Amusement Rides Standards

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Mexico City signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with global standards developer ASTM International. The agreement is specifically focused on internationally-recognized standards maintained by the organization's committee on amusement rides and devices.

The MOC was signed by Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president, and Carlos Sainz Luna, Mexico City's undersecretary for the Office of Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection. Paulina Reyes, vice president and executive director of Latin America for IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, witnessed and strongly supported the signing. Reyes noted that IAAPA brought technical experts together with the government of Mexico City to work on amusement ride safety and related legislation that could reference ASTM International standards.

Morgan said, "ASTM International is excited to partner with Mexico City through this memorandum of cooperation. The work of the 1,000 members of ASTM International's amusement rides and devices committee is globally recognized. Sharing technical expertise and encouraging Mexican participation in standards development will help encourage safety and innovation in this exciting industry."

"This great collaboration supports the people of Mexico City and the amusement rides and devices sector," says Miryam Urzúa, secretary with Mexico City's Office of Integral Risk Management and Civil Protection. "It will enhance and promote safety and continue economic growth in the industry."

The agreement states that it will promote knowledge of existing ASTM International standards and standards development activities in the amusement rides industry. It will also encourage greater input and content from Mexico through participation in the committee. Finally, it will support acceptance and use ASTM International amusement rides and devices standards.

In recent years, Mexico City officials have become increasingly interested in standards from this industry. These include:

Standard Practice for Ownership, Operation, Maintenance, and Inspection of Amusement Rides and Devices (F770),

Standard Practice for Auditing Amusement Rides and Devices (F2974), and

Standard Terminology Relating to Amusement Rides and Devices.

For more information on ASTM International's amusement rides and devices committee, click here.

The next meeting of the committee will be Feb. 12-15, 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. Anyone interested in participating can contact Katerina Koperna (kkoperna@astm.org).

