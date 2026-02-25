Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Aktie

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QJRN / ISIN: US04626D2062

25.02.2026 09:49:55

Aston Martin Q4 Loss Widens On Weak Volumes; Sees Improved Margin, Flat Volume In FY26

(RTTNews) - Luxury car maker Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (ARGGY, AMGDF, AML.L) reported Wednesday wider loss in its fourth quarter, hurt by lower revenues and volumes. Further, the firm projects improved adjusted margin and flat volume in fiscal 2026.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were gaining around 1.9 percent, at 58.00 pence.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company projects adjusted EBIT margin to materially improve from last year's negative 15 percent, towards breakeven.

Total wholesale volumes in the full year are expected to be similar to the prior year's 5,448 units, with retail volumes again outpacing wholesales.

Regarding the outlook, Adrian Hallmark, Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Looking ahead, I remain confident that our strategy and upcoming products will position us strongly for future success. In FY 2026, we expect to deliver a material improvement in financial performance and continue delivering year-on-year improvements over the short-mid-term with a focus on margin expansion and cash flow generation."

Over the short-mid-term period, the company now expects to continue delivering year-on-year improved financial performance, with a focus on margin expansion and cash flow generation.

In the fourth quarter, the company's loss before tax was 111.2 million pounds, wider than prior year's loss of 60.2 million pounds.

Loss after tax for the period was 212.5 million pounds, compared to loss of 103.8 million pounds a year ago.

Adjusted loss before tax was 61.1 million pounds, compared to loss of 57.1 million pounds last year.

Adjusted EBIT slips to loss of 17.1 million pounds from prior year's profit of 38.7 million pounds. Adjusted EBITDA declined to 100.4 million pounds from 158.1 million pounds last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin also fell to 19.4 percent from 26.8 percent a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined 12 percent to 518.1 million pounds from 589.3 million pounds last year.

Total wholesale volumes were 2,096 units, down 12 percent from 2,391 units a year ago.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aston Martin 0,64 -2,95%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr Shs 0,63 3,28%

