Astounding Numbers: Starlink Is Growing by 100%

Elon Musk, the electric car pioneer and space tycoon, makes some optimistic predictions about his plans for the future that don't always pan out, but when they do come to fruition, they really can astound. Take Starlink , for example.Eight years ago, Starlink -- SpaceX's globe-spanning satellite broadband internet project -- was just a gleam in Musk's eye. It was bright enough to attract a $1 billion investment from Alphabet and Fidelity, but no one knew at the time if providing affordable, high-speed internet access from space was even technologically feasible.Two years ago, SpaceX proved the concept could work, and attracted its first 10,000 customers to try out a beta version of Starlink. And by May 2023, Starlink had already grown 150 times in size, reaching 1.5 million subscribers.