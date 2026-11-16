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WKN: 886455 / ISIN: GB0009895292

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16.11.2026 08:40:44

AstraZeneca: Alexion's Klygefa Gets EU Approval To Treat Adults With Generalised Myasthenia Gravis

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) announced Monday that Klygefa (gefurulimab), from Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with generalised myasthenia gravis or gMG, a rare autoimmune disorder.

The drug has received EU approval as an add-on to standard therapy for the treatment of gMG in adults who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive

According to the firm, Klygefa is the first and only dual-binding nanobody C5 inhibitor in the region, offering once-weekly subcutaneous self-administration via autoinjector with rapid and sustained disease control.

The EU approval follows the positive opinion of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency and was based on positive results from the pivotal PREVAIL Phase III trial in gMG, which is characterised by reduced muscle function and severe muscle weakness.

The results from the trial showed that Klygefa met its primary endpoint, demonstrating improvement from baseline in Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) total score at week 26 compared to placebo.

Klygefa was generally well-tolerated, and the safety profile was consistent with previous trials of C5 inhibitors eculizumab and ravulizumab in gMG, the company noted.

Klygefa is approved in the US, Japan and other countries for certain adults with gMG. In China and certain additional countries, regulatory submissions based on the PREVAIL results are under review.

Tobias Ruck, Director Department of Neurology, BG University Hospital Bergmannsheil Bochum, Ruhr-University Bochum and investigator in the trial, said, "Clinical management of gMG is complex; patient symptoms, severity and trajectory can vary widely, and early, sustained disease control is critical for improving patient-related outcomes. The PREVAIL Phase III trial demonstrated the ability of gefurulimab to deliver rapid and durable disease control starting as early as week one and lasting through one year, with the added autonomy of once-weekly subcutaneous self-administration."

In Overnight activity on the NYSE, AZN shares were trading at $184.68, up 0.12 percent.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

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