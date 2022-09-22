AstraZeneca Announces Approval Of Lynparza In China

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Lynparza has been approved in China for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to 1st-line platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with bevacizumab, and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency-positive status. The approval was based on an HRD-positive subgroup exploratory analysis of the PAOLA-1 Phase III trial.

Lynparza in combination with bevacizumab is approved in the US, and several other countries as a 1st-line maintenance treatment for patients with HRD-positive advanced ovarian cancer and is currently under regulatory review in other countries around the world. Lynparza is being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc.

